Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 271.67

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LON:KGF opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.94. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 823.23, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

