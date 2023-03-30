Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.