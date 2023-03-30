Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $81.67

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Textron Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

