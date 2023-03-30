First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $825.00 to $1,025.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Citizens BancShares traded as high as $959.99 and last traded at $952.00, with a volume of 138396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.61.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $723.70 and a 200 day moving average of $777.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 91.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.