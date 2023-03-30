LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

