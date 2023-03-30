Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock worth $1,969,206. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

