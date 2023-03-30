Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,626 shares of company stock worth $1,969,206. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

