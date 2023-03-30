Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $283.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,579.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

