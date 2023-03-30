Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,883 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

