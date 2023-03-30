Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

