Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

