Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

