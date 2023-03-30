Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

ADMLF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.