Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

ADMLF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

