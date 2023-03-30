Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.