Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.16.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
