Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

About Engie Brasil Energia

(Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.