Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

