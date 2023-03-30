Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
