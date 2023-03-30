Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,404 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,116.50.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.