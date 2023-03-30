Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,404 at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,352 ($16.61) to GBX 1,404 ($17.25) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,116.50.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

