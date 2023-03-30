Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $235.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

