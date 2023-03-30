Berenberg Bank Lowers Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,155

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ceres Power Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.
About Ceres Power
