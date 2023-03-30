Berenberg Bank Lowers Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,155

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ceres Power Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

About Ceres Power

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.