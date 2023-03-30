Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,310

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,044.56.

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $31.53.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

