Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Downgraded to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
KMBIF opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a 1 year low of C$14.73 and a 1 year high of C$24.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.09.
About Kambi Group
