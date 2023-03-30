Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Downgraded to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

KMBIF opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a 1 year low of C$14.73 and a 1 year high of C$24.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.09.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

