Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 231 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 246 ($3.02) to GBX 231 ($2.84) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHLLF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97.

