Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.