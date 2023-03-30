Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

