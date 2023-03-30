Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.96.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
