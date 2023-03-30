Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

BRLGF stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

