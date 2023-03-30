Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.14.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

