Laurence Denny Sells 4,782 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Laurence Denny sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $19,032.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,118 shares in the company, valued at $466,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EGHT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

