Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Decreases By 38.6%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCPGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTFCP opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCPGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

