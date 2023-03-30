Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Decreases By 38.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTFCP opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

