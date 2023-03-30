Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Grows By 125.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.25% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.