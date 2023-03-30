Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,900.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,655,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.11.
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
