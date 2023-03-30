Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,900.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,655,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

