Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Signify Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,928 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $70.34.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.