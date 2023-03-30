SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,213.20 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon acquired 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.8 %

SCWX stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

