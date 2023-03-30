Harley Groot Buys 100,000 Shares of Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Harley Groot purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,700.00 ($12,466.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara projects that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of 697 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising of 7 prospecting licenses, two granted mining lease, and one exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

