William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of -0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at $361,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Jennifer C. boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $91,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Featured Articles

