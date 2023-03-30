Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.62.

NYSE RCL opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

