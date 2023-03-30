Citigroup Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $65.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

