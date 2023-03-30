TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

