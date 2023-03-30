PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $77.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.