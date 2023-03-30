Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells 8,524 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,985 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

