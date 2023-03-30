Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Western Acquisition Ventures stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Western Acquisition Ventures

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter valued at $4,970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter valued at $4,985,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

