WW International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 526% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,716 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WW International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

