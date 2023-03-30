WW International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 526% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,716 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WW International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
WW International Stock Performance
NASDAQ WW opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
