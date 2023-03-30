VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

