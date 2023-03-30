Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waldencast Company Profile

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.