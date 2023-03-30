WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

About WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.