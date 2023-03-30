WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WesBanco Stock Performance
WesBanco stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.
WesBanco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WesBanco (WSBCP)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.