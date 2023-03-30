Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 169,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sun Communities by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

