Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

