Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCM)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.