KeyCorp Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $53.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

