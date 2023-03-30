Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in March

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Wejo Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wejo Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Wejo Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEJO opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wejo Group

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wejo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

