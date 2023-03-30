Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
