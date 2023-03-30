PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

PDSB stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

