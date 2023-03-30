TD Securities Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.