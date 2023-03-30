Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.47.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

